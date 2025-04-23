Evan Freimuth’s 2 run triple in the bottom of the 6th inning allowed the Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team to rally past Adams-Friendship 5-4 Tuesday evening. Mauston took an early 1-0 lead on an RBI from Evan Parsons just two batters in after that it was a pitching duel between Mauston’s Tyler Link and Adams-Friendships Danny Mattson. The game stayed 1-0 going into the 5th inning when the Green Devils tied it on a Mauston error. The Green Devils would then take the lead in the 6th inning scoring a pair of runs on wild pitches to go up 3-1. Mauston answered in the bottom half thanks to an RBI single by Tyler Link and Freimuths heroics, taking a 5-3 lead into the final frame. The Green Devils got a run back but Beef Massey earned the save by Striking out Matson looking to end the game. Isaac Steinke went 2×3 for Mauston at the dish. Tyler Link picked up the win on the mound going 6innings giving up 3runs 2earned runs on 6hits walking none and striking out 7. Beef Massey got the save giving up just 1run on no hits 1walk and striking out 4 batters. Gary Burt went 2×3 for Adams-Friendship. Mauston improves to 3-5 on their season and 2-0 in the South Central Conference. Adams-Friendship drops to 2-9 overall and 0-2 in the conference.