Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4/15
Hillsboro 12 La Farge 4
Brookwood 8 Kickapoo 3
Tomah 13 La Crosse Aquinas 3
Cashton 15 Wonewoc-Center 2
De Soto 6 Royall 5
Mount Horeb 12 Reedsburg 7
Wisconsin Dells 12 Westfield 11
Nekoosa 15 Mauston 0
Adams-Friendship 10 Wautoma 0
Baseball
Royall 10 De Soto 4 (Jackson Bender 4×4 at the plate)
Brookwood 15 Kickapoo 3
Wisconsin Dells 6 West Salem 2
Bangor 13 Westby 9
Cashton 23 Wonewoc-Center 4
G-E-T 6 Mauston 4
Reedsburg 10 Baraboo 0
Richland Center 11 Weston 2
Westfield 14 Tri-County 1
Girls Soccer
Amherst 3 Mauston 1
La Crosse Central 1 Tomah 0
Regis/McDonell 8 Wautoma 0
Sauk Prairie 3 Reedsburg 0
