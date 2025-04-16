This week, Wisconsinites from the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts visited Washington D.C. to ask their members of Congress directly to prioritize working families and seniors instead of continuing an all-out push to cut programs they depend on.



Grassroots advocates and community leaders with Opportunity Wisconsin traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with their members of Congress and ask them to oppose devastating cuts that will raise costs and make it harder for Wisconsin families and communities to succeed. Participants also joined Fair Share America for a rally in front of the Capitol, calling out the continued push by President Trump and Republicans in Congress to give new tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations instead of delivering relief to those who need it most.





Yesterday, Congressional Republicans advanced a budget resolution, which will force $1.5 trillion in cuts, a move the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office previously said would force cuts to Medicaid and other essential programs. Wisconsin’s entire Republican congressional delegation, including Reps. Van Orden and Steil, voted in favor of the resolution.



Wisconsinites visiting Washington D.C. spoke out against yesterday’s vote for dangerous cuts to programs:



Oliver Winn, Eau Claire: “We’re in Washington D.C. because we’re tired of Republicans in Congress coming after programs that help our most vulnerable family members and neighbors succeed – all in an effort to give more to those who are well-off. Whether it’s making sure healthcare programs are affordable and accessible or protecting access to nutrition assistance to ensure everyone is able to put food on their table, it’s time for our elected officials to fight with us, not stand by while programs his constituents depend on are torn down. During our meeting yesterday, Congressman Van Orden made a commitment to me that he would not make cuts to these critical programs. As a Medicaid beneficiary who also relies on SNAP, his track record leaves me skeptical that he will follow through on that commitment and we will continue to hold him accountable as this process moves forward.”



LuAnn Bird, Hales Corner: “My family is already witnessing what happens when Republicans in Congress refuse to stand up to harmful cuts. My paralyzed husband put his life on the line in Vietnam. He is completely bed bound now and he depends on the VA to keep him alive. All of his spinal cord doctors and nurses were offered a buyout with no guarantee that their jobs would be there in the future. Now his life is on the line again but this time from the Trump administration. Even more Wisconsinites will suffer unless Congressman Steil starts standing up for us and opposes even more devastating cuts while supporting tax breaks for the wealthy. It’s time for Congress to get back to the basics and fight for our working families, seniors, and veterans.”



Dr. Donn Dexter, Eau Claire: “I’ve spent more than three decades as a doctor working to keep patients healthy and thriving. That’s a mission that becomes even harder as Congress cuts programs like Medicaid and cuts back on lifesaving research that has the power to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. These shortsighted cuts are dangerous and detrimental to public health. It’s time for Congress to protect access to affordable medical care, not raise costs and shutter successful programs.”