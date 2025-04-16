Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced counties and municipalities across the state received more than $108 million for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids to help repair, maintain, and improve local roads and highways in every corner of Wisconsin. This announcement builds upon Gov. Evers’ efforts over the last six years to fix Wisconsin’s local roads and infrastructure to ensure the state has the 21st-century infrastructure that residents, businesses, and visitors depend on. Since 2019, the Evers Administration has improved or repaired more than 8,600 miles of road and 2,000 bridges statewide. Wisconsinites could drive from Wausau, Wisconsin, to San Diego, California, and back—twice—on the number of miles of roads fixed.



“Over the past six years, we’ve been working hard to fix the darn roads and repair more than 8,600 miles of road while investing in our state’s local roads and highways so folks can get from Point A to Point B safely and we can get product to market,” said Gov. Evers. “Fixing our roads and bridges must continue to be a top priority for our state, it’s why my budget plan makes the investments we need to continue our work building the 21st-century infrastructure Wisconsinites need and deserve.”



The 2023-25 budget signed by Gov. Evers provided a two percent increase in program funding for municipalities and counties in both calendar years 2024 and 2025—providing the highest level of funding in state history for the program. The governor’s 2025-27 Executive Budget continues this precedent with an additional three percent increase in the General Transportation Aids program in calendar years 2026 and 2027. Total funding for all WisDOT local programs, including General Transportation Aids, makes up almost one-third of the state’s transportation budget. For calendar year 2025, in total, local governments will receive more than $540 million in General Transportation Aids to support transportation-related projects over the course of the year.



“A safe and efficient transportation system starts with quality roads,” said WisDOT Secretary Kristina Boardman. “We are working with local leaders across Wisconsin to improve the first and last mile of everyone’s trip, whether it’s a school pickup or drop off, doctor’s office visit or grocery store run, we’re committed to delivering infrastructure improvements that impact safety and strengthen our economy.”



The second quarter payments, made on April 7, totaled $108,293,793.76 and included:

General Transportation Aids – $103,779,044.68 to local units of government;

Connecting Highway Aids – $4,258,774.08 to eligible municipalities; and

Expressway Policing Aids – $255,975 to Milwaukee County

General Transportation Aids help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities. Expressway Policing Aids help the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department with the costs of patrolling expressways within the county.



Quarterly payments for cities, villages, and towns are made in four installments on the first Monday in January, April, July, and October. County payments are made in three installments, with 25 percent of the total annual payment on the first Monday in January; 50 percent on the first Monday in July; and 25 percent on the first Monday in October.



A complete list of the second-quarter aid payments is available here.