Mauston Baseball traveled to G.E.T High School Tuesday afternoon to take on the Red Hawks in a non conference baseball game. G.E.T. started the scoring with 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st to take an early lead. Mauston rallied in the top half of the 4th inning, scoring 4 runs with 2 outs to take a 4-3 lead. The Red Hawks would add 3 more runs in the bottom half of the 5th inning to give them a 6-4 lead. The Golden Eagles loaded the bases in the top of the 6th inning, but were unable to score. Mauston outhit the Red Hawks 10-7, but left 9 runners on base that ultimately led to falling short in the total runs column. Final Score Mauston 4 G.E.T. 6 Pitching Tyler Link 5IP 7H 6K 2BB 5ER Eli Rader 1IP 0H 2K 1BB 0ER Hitting Evan Parsons 3×3 1 SB Isaac Steinke 2×3 Double & 1 RBI Eli Rader 2×4 3 SB