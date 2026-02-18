Boys Basketball

Mauston 49 Westfield 32 (Jase Navis 25points and eclipses 1,000point career milestone)

North Crawford 67 Royall 46 (Colby Schroeder 14points to lead Royall)

Necedah 59 Almond-Bancroft 52 (Elijah Peak 19points to lead Necedah)

Adams-Friendship 73 Ripon 44

Berlin 69 Wisconsin Dells 45

Wautoma 79 Nekoosa 53

New Lisbon 77 Pittsville 51

Wonewoc-Center 85 Tri-County 72 (Cam Thellefesen 21points eclipses 1,000point career milestone)

Ithaca 69 Cashton 26

Weston 64 Coulee Christian 49

Reedsburg 90 Portage 78

Tomah 78 Holmen 73 (Quinn Gerke became Tomah’s All-Time leading scorer in the victory)

Girls Basketball

Mauston 89 Viroqua 48

Marshfield 54 Westfield 53

Amherst 53 Nekoosa 23

North Fond Du Lac 75 Berlin 35

Omro 69 Ripon 37

Royall 57 Hillsboro 44 (Bria Gruen 22points to lead Royall)

Bangor 60 Cashton 43

Necedah 52 New Lisbon 41

Brookwood 86 Wonewoc-Center 45

Holmen 68 Tomah 36

Regional Boys Hockey

Middleton 6 RWD/Mauston 4

Madison Memorial 4 Tomah/Sparta 2