Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/17
Boys Basketball
Mauston 49 Westfield 32 (Jase Navis 25points and eclipses 1,000point career milestone)
North Crawford 67 Royall 46 (Colby Schroeder 14points to lead Royall)
Necedah 59 Almond-Bancroft 52 (Elijah Peak 19points to lead Necedah)
Adams-Friendship 73 Ripon 44
Berlin 69 Wisconsin Dells 45
Wautoma 79 Nekoosa 53
New Lisbon 77 Pittsville 51
Wonewoc-Center 85 Tri-County 72 (Cam Thellefesen 21points eclipses 1,000point career milestone)
Ithaca 69 Cashton 26
Weston 64 Coulee Christian 49
Reedsburg 90 Portage 78
Tomah 78 Holmen 73 (Quinn Gerke became Tomah’s All-Time leading scorer in the victory)
Girls Basketball
Mauston 89 Viroqua 48
Marshfield 54 Westfield 53
Amherst 53 Nekoosa 23
North Fond Du Lac 75 Berlin 35
Omro 69 Ripon 37
Royall 57 Hillsboro 44 (Bria Gruen 22points to lead Royall)
Bangor 60 Cashton 43
Necedah 52 New Lisbon 41
Brookwood 86 Wonewoc-Center 45
Holmen 68 Tomah 36
Regional Boys Hockey
Middleton 6 RWD/Mauston 4
Madison Memorial 4 Tomah/Sparta 2
