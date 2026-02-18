Mauston played the last non-conference game of the year Tuesday night against the Viroqua BlackHawks. Mauston coming in as a three seed in the upcoming WIAA tournament and Viroqua coming in as a four seed this looked to be a pretty good match up on paper. That was not how reality played out as Mauston came away with a convincing 89-48 win.

Mauston was led by Caitlin Lavold who finished the night with 22 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals and 6 assists.

Bre Heller was close behind with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks, 8 assists and 3 steals.

She was followed by Crimson Hansen who had another double double as she dropped 17 points had 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and a block.

Ella Franek crashed the boards for 8 rebounds to go along with her 9 points, 4 steals and a block and Addison Tovsen also contributed 9 points.

Mauston finishes off the regular season with a conference match up against the Adams Friendship Green Devils on Thursday night, before starting preparation for WIAA tournament action as they will play Friday the 27th against the winner of the #11 seeded Richland Center Hornets and the #6 seed Westfield Pioneers right here at home.