Mauston Golden Eagles Girls Basketball team played their last conference and last regular season game of the year Thursday night against the Adams Friendship Green Devils. It was a nailbiter with the Eagles down by one at the intermission. Mauston had a cold night from the floor until the end of the game as they were down by 11 at one point before clawing their way back with relentless defense and a never quit spirit to come away with a 54-51 win as they swept the Green Devils for the year and secured a 2nd place finish in the South Central Conference at 11-3 and a regular season record of 20-4 overall.

Mauston was lead by Caitlin Lavold who finished the night with 16 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals and an assist.

Crimson Hansen had 11 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 5 steals.

Bre Heller was forced to sit a good portion of the first half with early foul trouble but made up for it in the second half as she finished the night with 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Ella Franek once again dominated the boards as she pulled down 11 rebounds, while scoring 6 points 1 block, 2 assists and 1 crucially timed steal in the second half.

The Mauston JV also won as they ended the year as the Conference champions with a 13-1 conference record and an overall record of 21-3.

The coaching staff would like to thank the fans tonight as they were exceptional and had a big impact on helping the girls fight back. show their grit, adversity and never quit attitude.

The Varsity lady Eagles will start WIAA tournament action Friday the 27th against either Westfield or Richland center at home. Hope to see everyone there to cheer you Lady Eagles on!