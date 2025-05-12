Local Prep Scores from Over the weekend
Baseball
Bangor 14 Necedah 1
Wisconsin Dells 5 Mauston 0
Nekoosa 6 Port Edwards 0
Westfield 12 Montello 2
Reedsburg 4 Mount Horeb 0
Wauzeka-Steuben 5 Cashton 3
Ithaca 3 Brookwood 2
Reedsburg 11 Sparta 0
Reedsburg 11 Sparta 0
Softball
Necedah 3 Bangor 1 (Addisyn Schumer CG 4H 1R 0ER 2BB 4K)
Nekoosa 26 Port Edwards 6
McFarland 7 Reedsburg 6
Sparta 20 Mauston 0
Tomah 5 Holmen 1
Wauzeka-Steuben 14 Cashton 3
Ithaca 7 Brookwood 3
Ithaca 12 Hillsboro 6
Richland Center 14 Hillsboro 1 (Carmen Erickson HR for Hillsboro)
Nekoosa 14 Tri-County 3
Adams-Friendship 19 Port Edwards 0
Wisconsin Dells 14 Black River Falls 13
Nekoosa 20 St.Thomas/Lena 2
Adams-Friendship 9 Wild Rose 0
Reedsburg 7 La Crosse Logan 1
Chippewa Falls 15 Tomah 0
Tomah 3 D.C. Everest 1
Pepin/Alma 8 Bangor 1
Portage 12 Wisconsin Dells 0
Adams-Friendship 13 Nekoosa 3
Girls Soccer
Tomah 5 Altoona/Fall Creek1
Reedsburg 1 Dodgeville/Mineral Point 0
JV Baseball
Royall 16 Marshfield Columbus Catholic 1
Royall 10 Onalaska JVR 0
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on May 12, 2025 at 1:40 PM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
Both comments and pings are currently closed.