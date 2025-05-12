Baseball

Bangor 14 Necedah 1

Wisconsin Dells 5 Mauston 0

Nekoosa 6 Port Edwards 0

Westfield 12 Montello 2

Reedsburg 4 Mount Horeb 0

Wauzeka-Steuben 5 Cashton 3

Ithaca 3 Brookwood 2

Reedsburg 11 Sparta 0

Softball

Necedah 3 Bangor 1 (Addisyn Schumer CG 4H 1R 0ER 2BB 4K)

Nekoosa 26 Port Edwards 6

McFarland 7 Reedsburg 6

Sparta 20 Mauston 0

Tomah 5 Holmen 1

Wauzeka-Steuben 14 Cashton 3

Ithaca 7 Brookwood 3

Ithaca 12 Hillsboro 6

Richland Center 14 Hillsboro 1 (Carmen Erickson HR for Hillsboro)

Nekoosa 14 Tri-County 3

Adams-Friendship 19 Port Edwards 0

Wisconsin Dells 14 Black River Falls 13

Nekoosa 20 St.Thomas/Lena 2

Adams-Friendship 9 Wild Rose 0

Reedsburg 7 La Crosse Logan 1

Chippewa Falls 15 Tomah 0

Tomah 3 D.C. Everest 1

Pepin/Alma 8 Bangor 1

Portage 12 Wisconsin Dells 0

Adams-Friendship 13 Nekoosa 3

 

Girls Soccer

Tomah 5 Altoona/Fall Creek1

Reedsburg 1 Dodgeville/Mineral Point 0

 

JV Baseball

Royall 16 Marshfield Columbus Catholic 1

Royall 10 Onalaska JVR 0