TOMAH MAN SENTENCED TO 17 YEARS IN PRISON IN CONNECTION TO CHILD ABUSECRIMES
Daimon Verken, age 23, of Tomah has been sentenced to 17 years of
confinement and 23 years of extended supervision after he pleaded guilty to offenses of child
neglect, sexual exploitation of a child, second degree sexual assault of a child, use of a computer
to facilitate a child sex crime, and exposing genitals. The offenses involved four juvenile victims
and occurred between January and July 2023 in Tomah. Verken will be required to register with
the sex offender registry for life.
These cases were investigated by Lieutenant Paul Sloan and Investigator Brittnay
Westpfahl of the Tomah Police Department. They were prosecuted by Monroe County District
Attorney Kevin Croninger and Chief Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles. “We are grateful to
the brave survivors who came forward with information that led to the defendant being held
accountable,” said the prosecutors. “We are appreciative of the extensive investigatory work of the
Tomah Police Department. Their thoroughness and efforts led to these significant convictions and
sentence that hold the defendant responsible for his actions and protect our community.”
