



Daimon Verken, age 23, of Tomah has been sentenced to 17 years of

confinement and 23 years of extended supervision after he pleaded guilty to offenses of child

neglect, sexual exploitation of a child, second degree sexual assault of a child, use of a computer

to facilitate a child sex crime, and exposing genitals. The offenses involved four juvenile victims

and occurred between January and July 2023 in Tomah. Verken will be required to register with

the sex offender registry for life.

These cases were investigated by Lieutenant Paul Sloan and Investigator Brittnay

Westpfahl of the Tomah Police Department. They were prosecuted by Monroe County District

Attorney Kevin Croninger and Chief Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles. “We are grateful to

the brave survivors who came forward with information that led to the defendant being held

accountable,” said the prosecutors. “We are appreciative of the extensive investigatory work of the

Tomah Police Department. Their thoroughness and efforts led to these significant convictions and

sentence that hold the defendant responsible for his actions and protect our community.”