A memorial mass of Christian burial for William Eisch, age 88, of Mauston, will be held on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 11:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI with Fr. Cruz DivaKaran Iruthayam celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 AM until time of Mass at 11:30.

William is survived by his wife Ellen; children, David, Peter, Joel, Steve, Jenny Materi and Julie Mikula. He is further survived by his sister Audrey Bunchkowski; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and stepchildren.

