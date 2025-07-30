Reedsburg Beavers

2024 Record: 6-3 (5-2 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Head Coach: Calvin Senz (5th Year 16-21 Record)

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 8-1 (6-1 Mississippi Valley Conference)

Players to Watch: QB/DB Will Mikownowicz RB/LB Landon Purifoy WR/DB Ian McClure RB/DB Jaxon Hess RB/LB Colin Wolf TE/LB Grant Wolf OL/DL Landen Knuth RB/DB Gavin Budnik

Team Preview: Last year’s surprise team in our area was the Reedsburg Beavers. The Beavers came off a sluggish 2023 and some early season off-field issues to win a share of the MVC conference and make it to level 2 of the post-season. Reedsburg brings back plenty from last year’s team including running back Landon Purifoy (122-1174 19tds rushing) and quarterback Will Mikonowicz (18-39-3-256 3tds) who had 761yard and 10tds rushing. Reedsburg also has a lot back on the offensive and defensive line including Landen Knuth who had 2sacks last year. The top 4 tacklers are also are returning for Reedsburg defensively Jaxon Hess (62tkls), Colin Wolf (61tkls), Grant Weber (61tkls), and Gavin Budnik (47tkls). Reedsburg has the experience and a dominating rushing attack to content for another Mississippi Valley Conference Championship and a potential deep post season run.

Key to Success: Defensive improvements. Reedsburg relied on their offense last year in a big way because the defense struggled. The Beavers gave up 24 or more points in half of their games and gave up nearly 900 passing yards in just two post season games. If the Beavers can sure up on defense they could be the best team in our area.

Game to watch: Week 4 Friday September 12th at Onalaska

It’s an early conference showdown but might go a long way in deciding the MVC championship. Last year both team tied for the championship with 3 other teams both teams would like to do a little less sharing this year.

