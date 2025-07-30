Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the Sheriff’s Office completed an

investigation following information brought forward alleging that a registered sex offender

intentionally photographed minors in Vernon County.

In late March 2025, the Sheriff’s Office received a report from the La Crosse Police Department

indicating that during the execution of a search warrant at the home of a registered sex offender,

digital storage media was found containing photographs of minors, believed to have been taken in

Vernon County.

The investigation revealed that twenty-four victims, all minors, from three area school districts were

photographed during a sporting event in October 2024, in the Village of De Soto. All victims that

were photographed have been identified.

As a result of the investigation, Jonathan R. Staats, age 41, Jay Street, La Crosse, WI was identified

as the source of the photographs.

Findings of the investigation to date have been forwarded to the Office of Vernon County District

Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher for review. The Sheriff’s Office is recommending a charge of

Registered Sex Offender Intentionally Photographing Minors §948.14(2)(a) for each victim

photographed for a total of twenty-four counts. A charge is merely an accusation. The defendant is

presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

In November 2023, Staats was convicted of Trafficking of a Child, Party to the Crime, in La Crosse

County Circuit Court (2021-CF-832) and required to register as a sex offender for fifteen years.

Staats is currently facing multiple felony charges in La Crosse County (2025-CF-216) stemming from

a La Crosse Police Child Pornography investigation that began in February 2025 following a cyber

tip. The Vernon County photos were subsequently discovered during their investigation. Staats has

remained in the custody of the La Crosse County Sheriff since his arrest on March 25, 2025.

The investigation continues. If you have any information about this crime, or any other crime, call

Crime Stoppers at 608-637-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com

Protecting a community’s most vulnerable members is crucial for a safe and healthy environment.