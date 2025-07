Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports on Tuesday afternoon, July 15, 2025, at

approximately 2:45 PM the Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received a report of a motorcycle crash on

State Highway 82, near Zahm Road, rural La Farge, WI, in the Town of Stark.

Ronald Wesley Kane, age 73, of Leesburg, FL was traveling west, and struck a deer. Kane was ejected and

sustained injuries. He was transported to Vernon Health by La Farge Area Ambulance and later

transferred to Emplify by Gundersen in La Crosse, WI.

Kane was wearing a helmet and full protective riding gear.