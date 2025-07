The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office has identified a victim of a fatal crash that took place at the intersection of Schutte Road and Highway 33 in the Town of La Valle.

Jake Strampe, 42, a resident of La Valle died following a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

An initial investigation showed that the SUV was traveling west on State Highway 33 and crossed the centerline while the dump truck was traveling east. They crashed at the intersection. State Highway 33 at Schutte Road was closed for several hours.

Strampe died at the scene, the operator of the dump truck was transported to the Reedsburg Area Medical Center for treatment. His condition in unknown at this time.