Rosemarie Zeman, age 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, at Fairview Nursing Home. She was born on August 3rd, 1936 in Berwyn, Illinois. Her presence was a gift to all who knew her and the memories of her life will resonate in the hearts of family and friends forever.

Rosemarie is survived by her two sons William T. (Patti) Zeman and Thomas A. (Kim Murphy) Zeman, and her grandson Cody Zeman, each of whom carry forward her legacy of love and compassion. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and her friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband William P., brothers Wally Kelly and Norman Kelly, and sisters Shirley Vondra and Dolores Gambino whom she missed dearly and is now reunited with.

Throughout her life, Rosemarie never shied away from a hard day’s work. She started her career at Ferryland in Berlin, IL tending to the horses and ponies throughout high school. Shortly after, she met Bill, the love of her life and they moved to Wisconsin where Bill continued to pursue his career as a mechanic. In 1963, Rosemarie and her husband Bill Zeman started what is now known as Zeman’s Machine & Repair where she spent her life running the family business. There they raised several pigs, horses, geese, and chickens. Rosemarie will always be remembered around the community as the face of Zeman’s.

To family and friends, she was known by many nicknames including: Rosie, Auntie Babe, and Nollie. She will always be remembered by a quick smile, a hearty laugh, and the jokes she told. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life: like collecting bird chotchkes, cooking and baking for her family, friends, and anyone who went into the shop, and going to the dress store in Adams.

A funeral service for Rosemarie will be held on Saturday, September 28th, 2024 at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home. The visitation will take place from 10am until the time of service at 12pm. Rosemarie will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Mauston City Cemetery following the service. A celebration of Rosemarie’s life will take place following the service from 2pm – 5pm at Zeman’s Machine & Repair garage where friends and family are welcome to gather.

We will miss Rosie every day, but we find comfort knowing that she will live on in the stories we share, the love we give, and the lives she touched.