flu vaccination clinics

Gundersen St. Joseph’s is offering convenient, drive-thru flu vaccination clinics in Hillsboro, Elroy and Wonewoc to protect patients and communities against the flu.

Clinics will be held 8 a.m. – noon in:

Hillsboro on Sep. 28 at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital parking lot.

Wonewoc on Oct. 19 at Railroad St., outside the Gundersen St. Joseph’s Wonewoc Clinic.

Elroy on Nov. 2 at Location, TBD

Flu shots can be given to patients 6 months and older. Appointments are encouraged but not necessary. Appointments allow for a quicker and smoother process. Call (608) 489-8280 to make an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available at the drive-thru events by appointment only.

Gundersen St. Joseph’s clinics are also offering flu vaccines by appointment during regular business hours. Call (608) 489-8280 to schedule your clinic appointment.