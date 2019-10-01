St. Joseph’s annual fun run will return Saturday, October 12, 2024, in Hillsboro, WI. The start and finish line will be lakeside, at the Hillsboro Field Veteran’s Memorial Park. The event will be a 5K and 10K run/walk starting along the walking trail that connects the park to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Register before September 27 to ensure you get the 2024 limited edition race shirt! Registration is $20 for walkers, $25 for 5K runner and $40 for 10K runners.

Funds raised from the event will be held by St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation for the purpose of supporting the Gundersen St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation Department.

Register online at runsignup.com/Race/WI/Hillsboro/StJosephsFunRun or check out the Gundersen St. Joseph’s facebook page.