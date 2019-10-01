Ithaca Bulldogs (5-0) – Ithaca looks like it could run through the conference after a dominating road victory to spoil the 2 time defending Scenic Bluff Champ Cashton Eagles. Berlin Indians (4-1) – Berlin made easy work of Mauston blanking the Golden Eagles 42-0 last Friday. Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (4-1) – The Chiefs stomped another opponent defeating Ripon 47-6 to stay pace with Berlin atop the South Central Conference. Nekoosa Papermakers (4-1) – Nekoosa continues their surprise start with a hammering of Wautoma to move to 4-1 on their season. Hillsboro Tigers ^1 (4-1) Hillsboro got a surprise last week when quarterback Miles Ravenscroft was cleared to play football after a fear would be he’s miss the entire season. Miles led his Tigers to a come from behind homecoming victory over Royall. Bangor Cardinals ^2 (3-2) Bangor throttled Necedah 50-0 and will try to defeat Royall for a 3rd time in a year span this Friday. Royall Panther -2 (3-2) Royall could not hang on to a 20-8 fourth quarter lead over Hillsboro and now may have to pull off an upset to make it into the post season. Cashton Eagles -1 (3-2) Cashton got hammered by Ithaca and will try to regroup its young team with an important matchups with Hillsboro, Bangor, and Cashton coming up. Waupun Warriors New (4-1) Waupun is off to a quiet 4-1 start in their first year in the South Central Conference. New Lisbon Rockets New (1-4) It’s a struggle to find a 10th team to put into our power rankings but will include New Lisbon this week after its come from behind victory over Brookwood.

Highest Riser Bangor +2

Biggest Fall Royall -2

New to rankings Waupun & New Lisbon

Out of rankings Mauston and Adams-Friendship

*This is just a “fun” poll of local team around Juneau County or in the Scenic Bluffs or South Central Conferences. This does not mean the #4 ranked team for example would necessarily beat the #9 ranked team as I am not doing this by divisions.