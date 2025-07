Duane Barton Weisenhaus Sr., 94, a native of rural Minnesota who became an electrical engineer, national guardsman, airplane pilot, school board president, photographer, and devoted husband, father and grandfather, died at his home in Mauston, WI, on July 8, 2025.

Visitation will be Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m., and a military honor salute at the Bethany Lutheran Church, 701 Grove St., Mauston. A luncheon will be held at the church from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com