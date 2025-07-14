SHERIFF ROY TORGERSON REPORTS THE FOLLOWING ONGOING ACTIVITIES FOR THE YEAR AND NARRATIVE EXCERPTS FROM THE WEEK ENDING JULY 12, 2025.

7/6 Dispatch received an automated crash detection notification from a cell phone but was unable to make voice contact with anyone. A deputy went to the location and found a cell phone in the road. The owner was contacted to retrieve their phone.

7/6 Deputies responded to County Road O in the Town of Harmony for a motorcycle versus deer crash. The operator, Justin Lange, Friendship, WI was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. The motorcycle was later towed from the scene.

7/6 A vehicle came to rest at the bottom of an embankment on Old Highway 14 in the Town of Viroqua after technical difficulties with power steering. The driver and sole occupant reported no injuries and had a family member pull the vehicle out.

7/7 A sheriff’s deputy and a Westby Police officer responded to Main St in the City of Westby for a burglar alarm. The building was found secure and it was determined to be a false alarm.

7/7 A deputy responded to County Road F near Kraemer Road in the Town of Hillsboro after a vehicle struck a deer. The driver, Aiden Lemmons, Richland Center, reported no injuries. The deer was injured and dispatched.

7/9 A traffic stop was initiated and a speeding citation was issued to the driver of a vehicle found operating at 76 mph in a 55 mph zone on US Highway 14 in the Town of Franklin.

7/10 A deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 2100 block of State Highway 35 in the Town of Bergen. The driver received a citation for speeding 79 mph in a 55 mph zone.

7/10 A sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop and officers with the Viroqua Police Department also responded to the scene at Chicago Avenue in the City of Viroqua. During the stop a K9 was deployed and gave a positive indication on the vehicle. A male party was processed for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and transported to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

7/11 Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Highway 35 in the Village of Stoddard after fireworks were seen being thrown from the window of a vehicle.

7/12 A driver encountered a male laying on the side of the road on US Highway 14 near the 10-Mile Hill. The driver transported the male to a business in Coon Valley where they were met by sheriff’s deputies and officers from Coon Valley Police. It was later determined that the male had removed an ankle monitor so a probation hold was placed. The male was evaluated at a local hospital and then transported to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

Call Type This Week 2025 Year to Date Alarm Responses 20 327 Animal Related Issues 35 689 Assisting Municipalities 28 897 Crimes Against People 16 463 Crimes Against Property 14 350 Domestic Crimes 3 85 Fire Responses 28 1439 K9 Calls 1 38 Medical Responses 39 1023 Mental Health Cases 5 118 Missing Person Investigations 2 44 Public Talks 4 70 Safety Escorts 7 122 School Walk Throughs 1 315 Search and Rescues 1 7 Security Checks 126 3472 Serving Legal Documents 12 440 Suspicious Activity 20 455 Threat Investigations 0 40 Traffic Accidents 21 559 Traffic Related Investigations 114 3282 Vehicle Lockouts 8 178 Weapons Investigations 2 7 Unclassified Calls for Service 55 1536 TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE 587 16961 COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS 8 355

