Juan Mary Walston, fondly known as Jill to her friends and family, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2025, at the age of 87 in Tomah, WI at Tomah Health. Born on September 4, 1937, in Carlton County, Minnesota to her late parents Frank and Anna (Kavitz) Tambornino.



Jill’s life was marked by her dedication to her country, as she proudly served in both the United States Air Force and Army for a combined 19 years. After her military service, Jill enjoyed living in Florida and working at Disney World, where her laughter and sense of humor was felt both by her colleagues and the visitors.



A devout Catholic, Jill lived her faith through enjoying mass with her family and especially looked forward to the family get together Sunday brunch. She found solace in prayer and was a source of spiritual support for many who knew her.



Jill’s passion for plants prompted her to obtain an associate’s degree in Horticulture. She found great pleasure in planting vegetables and tending to her garden (barefoot). Jill enjoyed making fresh baked bread and soups from scratch and sharing with others



Jill and her son, John and all those who knew them knew their bantering and how much they enjoyed convertible rides to their favorite restaurants, library, church and family gatherings. Jill wanted to go EVERYWHERE.



She leaves behind a loving family, including her devoted sons, Mark Wayne Walston (Darlene), John Carl Walston (Beth Holtz), and her beloved grandchildren, Mary, Brenda, and Jon. Jill was a cherished sister to her late brothers Frank (late Shirley) Tambornino and Donald (Rose) Tambornino, late sisters Martha (late Courtney) Lindau and Maryanne (late Glen) Neal and is survived by her siblings John “Jack” (Dorothy) Tambornino, Marcella “Sally” (late Michael) Milano, Cecelia “CeCe” (late Robert) Athearn and Father Jim, She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who will remember her fondly.



The family would like to express great gratitude to the wonderful staff of Greenfield House. To Missy (owner of Greenfield House) you now have a special angel who will continue to shower you with prayers. More gratitude to VA staff and their care esp. Amy Pollack NP who won over Jill’s heart and also the amazing staff at Tomah Health who cared and brought her comfort on her last days.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (408 W. River St.) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, August 1, 2025, from 5:00 P.M until 7:00 P.M at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, with a rosary at 7:00P.M, and on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Fr. Peter Raj Mariasamy presiding Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com