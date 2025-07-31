On July 24th, at approximately 10:00pm, Oscar Perez (34 years old, of the Wisconsin Dells area) was taken into custody by the Chicago Police Department on charges of First Degree Attempted Homicide, for the Dells Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing, but our suspect is in custody. Search warrants were executed, hours of surveillance video were reviewed, and many interviews were conducted to get us to this point.

The victim of this crime is in stable condition, and we wish them a speedy recovery.

They were assisted by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Sauk County Emergency Response Team, Chicago Police Department, and the Lake Delton Police Department in this investigation. Chief Brinker extends his sincerest gratitude to those agencies for their assistance.

Chief Brinker would also like to recognize the staff of the Wisconsin Dells Police Department for their relentless pursuit of the suspect during this investigation. Their effort has been tremendous.

The charges are merely an accusation of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest. The individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.