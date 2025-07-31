It has been brought to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Offices attention that residents are receiving scam phone calls from **608-975-8356**, with the caller falsely identifying themselves as **Sergeant Johnson from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office**.

**THIS IS A SCAM. DO NOT ENGAGE.**

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office will **never** call and demand payment.

If you receive a call like this:

* **Do not provide any personal information.**

* **Hang up immediately.**

* **Report the incident** to our non-emergency number at 608-847-5649.

Please share this information with friends, family, and neighbors—especially seniors who are often targeted in these types of scams.

Stay safe and alert.