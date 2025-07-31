Scam Alert: Man Pretending to Be Juneau County Sergeant Johnson
It has been brought to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Offices attention that residents are receiving scam phone calls from **608-975-8356**, with the caller falsely identifying themselves as **Sergeant Johnson from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office**.
**THIS IS A SCAM. DO NOT ENGAGE.**
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office will **never** call and demand payment.
If you receive a call like this:
* **Do not provide any personal information.**
* **Hang up immediately.**
* **Report the incident** to our non-emergency number at 608-847-5649.
Please share this information with friends, family, and neighbors—especially seniors who are often targeted in these types of scams.
Stay safe and alert.
