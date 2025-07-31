Berlin Indians

2024 Record: 9-2 (7-0 South Central Conference)

Head Coach: Joe Stellmacher

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 9-0 (7-0 South Central Conference)

Players to Watch: RB/DE Jakob Martin RB/DB Carter Hess TE/DE Hayden Reddington TE/LB Ben Green OL/DL Trent Tetting

Team Preview: The Berlin Indians enjoyed their first year in the South Central Conference rolling to a Conference Championship in its first year. Expect much of the same this year from Berlin who brings back a backfield tandem then combined to run for over 2,000yards in Jakob Martin (147-1096 20tds) & Carter Hess (122-980 8tds). They will have to find a quarterback after the graduation of Aaron Bartol. Hess was the only other player to throw a pass last season. at 6’5 Hayden Reddington (26-478 9tds receiving) is a big pass caching and blocking tight end. Trent Tetting is back to lead the offensive line. They must replace bigtime linebacker Max Sonnentag on defense but Martin led the team in sacks with 5 last year and Hess had 5interception to lead the team last year. Ben Green is also back after notching 4sacks and 46tackles last year. Berlin should roll through the South Central again and if they can find a quarterback to manage the offense they could make a deep post season push as well.

Key to Success: Finding the next QB. Berlin returns a lot but needs to find a QB to lead the offense. Hess was 1/7 passing last year and is most likely to stay at the running back position. They will have to used their last years JV quarterback or find another player to fill that spot.

Game to watch: Week 2 Friday August 29th Kiel (Home)

It’s a non-conference game but Kiel handed Berlin their lone regular season loss a season ago. Berlin will look for redemption on its home field.

Berlin Indian games on WRJC Radio: Week 4 September 12th at Mauston (SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Wonewoc-Center/Weston 8-man Football Team

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.