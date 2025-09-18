Delmer passed away August 25, 2025 in the Moosehaven Skilled Care at the age of 90.

He was born to Gustaf and Hilda Teske on July 5, 1935 in Leduc, Alberta, Canada.

Delmer married Delvera on August 14, 1957. She preceded him in death on April 19, 2015. They had one daughter Diane and two sons Donavon and Darren. Darren preceded him in death September 22, 2023.

He became affiliated with the Loyal Order of Moose on December 8, 1968 when he joined Juneau County, WI Lodge #1913. Delmer received his Fellowship degree on June 19, 1989 and his Pilgrim degree of Merit on May 28, 1994. He was a member of the 25 Club and sponsored 143 members in his lifetime.

Delmer worked at Moose International as Assistant Director of Member Relations retiring in 2005.

He came to Moosehaven on December 4, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday October 5th at the Mauston Methodist Church at 2:30pm. Visitation will be Sunday October 5th from 1pm until 2:30pm at the Church. Internment and a luncheon will follow the Celebration of Life.

Delmer is survived by daughter Diane (Mike)Kropiwka of Mauston, WI and sons Donavon and daughter in law Amy Teske and six grandchildren.