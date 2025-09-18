Wisconsin Dells Police Department News Release: At approximately 11:47pm, on Wednesday, September 17th, Police and Rescue units were dispatched to the vicinity of 29 Broadway Avenue, for reports of male who fell over a railing and into the Wisconsin River below.

Kilbourn Fire Department launched a rescue boat shortly after to begin rescue attempts. At approximately 1:20am, the Kilbourn Fire Department was able to recover the male from the river. Unfortunately, the male was deceased.

Based upon surveillance footage from the area, and witness statements, foul play is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing, and the decedent’s name will not be released at this time, pending notification of family.