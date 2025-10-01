Jerry Allen Strand, 81, (April 11, 1944 – September 29, 2025) of East Troy, passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2025.

Jerry was a devoted dad to David (Andrea) Strand, Kurt (Cindy) Strand, and Sheri (Mathew) Polczynski. He was a proud grandpa to Ryan, Troy, Catelynn, Amanda, Josh, Ava, Chloe, Peyton, and Julia.

He was preceded in death by his siblings Wayne, Gordon, and Janet. He’s survived by his sisters Dianne (Tom) Marini and Carol (Mike) Ianneli, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly.

Jerry made his home in East Troy, where he worked at Trent Tube Manufacturing and built a long, steady career, retiring after 32 years. In 1971, he and his family put down roots in the community he loved. Jerry was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and an avid dart ball player. During his years playing dart ball, his buddies nicknamed him “Boss Hog”, a title he wore with pride.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 3rd at The Venue in East Troy. Visitation is from 3–5 PM, service from 5:00-5:30PM with dinner to follow.

The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their kind and compassionate care during Jerry’s final days.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online codolences.