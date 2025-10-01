James “Jim” Bellows, age 80, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Lyndon Station with Rev. Steve Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held at the Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Lyndon Station Cemetery.

Jim was born April 16, 1945 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, the son of Lester and Marie (Thome) Bellows. He graduated from Mauston Highschool Class of 1963; married Carlyn Roegner on July 12, 1965 in Winona, MN; had a used car business for 24 years, Bellows Auto Sales on Highway HH, North of Lyndon Station (’73-’97) and drove Semi for 45 years (1975-2020). Some of Jim‘s favorite past times were taking almost daily drives to check in with family or friends for conversation or news. Friday night fish fry’s with his bride of 60 years, with almost a regular stop to his son Joe‘s garage, but most of all swinging on his front patio to wave at “passer byers”. Jim would have random refurbished small engine items for sale in his driveway, which we all knew wasn’t about the sale he could make but more about a conversation he could have. Jim had a heart of gold and the willingness to help in any way he could. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife (60 years) Carlyn; sons, Joe (Becky Berkley) Bellows of Mauston, Ron (Sally McDowell) Bellows of Wisc. Dells; sister Margaret Twitchell of Reedsburg; brother John Bellows of California; grandchildren, Amber (Zach) Soltvedt of GreenBay, Tayler (Ben Nachtigal) Bellows of Reedsburg and her son Emmett Pesik, Silas James Bellows of Mauston; step grandchild, Harley McDowell (Matt Rusch); along with nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Nicholas, brother Dave and brother-in-law Larry.

