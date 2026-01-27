Deborah “Rock” Stone, 61, of Friendship

Deborah “Rock” Stone, 61, of Friendship, passed away on January 16, 2026, the same day baseball legend Bob Uecker passed — a fitting coincidence for a lifelong Brewers fan.

A proud supporter of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, Rock was known for her sharp wit, love of a cold Bud Light (always with a glass of ice on the side), and her skill at the pool table — she often joked she was the best in the county, and few were brave enough to argue. She brought laughter and warmth to all who knew her and lived life with humor, heart, and a competitive spirit. Her sparkling sense of humor, stubborn streak, and heart of gold made her unforgettable to everyone lucky enough to know her.

Rock is preceded in death by her parents Myron and Carol Stone.

Rock is survived by her brothers Charles “Chuckie” Stone and Jeffery Stone, her sister-in-law Susan Stone, and her sister Tina, along with cherished nieces and nephews, with many good friends who loved and supported her.

A celebration of life will be held at March 21st at 1:00 at Corner Bar— fitting, since Rock would never want the party to end too soon. Friends and family are encouraged to raise a glass (of ice naturally) in her honor and share a laugh, a story, or a toast to the woman who made life a little louder, funnier, and full of heart.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home (www.roseberrys.com) is assisting the family.