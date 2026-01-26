Tomah, WI — 01/25/2026— At approximately 2:19 PM today, the Tomah Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 621 East Clifton Street.

Upon arrival, crews found the structure heavily involved. The occupants who reside at the address reported they were not inside the residence at the time of the fire, and no civilian injuries were reported. A total of 24 firefighters were on scene working to suppress the fire.

Due to significant fire damage and concerns for structural stability, the building was determined to be structurally compromised. As a result, an excavator from the City of Tomah Department of Public Works was requested to assist with demolition to ensure scene safety and allow for complete extinguishment of remaining hot spots.

Assisting agencies on scene included the Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Police Department, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Alliant Energy, Monroe County 911 Communications Center and the City of Tomah Department of Public Works.