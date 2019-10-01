Stanley F. Sroka, 79, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2024, at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at Big Flats Community Church in Big Flats, Wisconsin, officiated by Pastor Milt Duntley. Burial will follow at Big Flats Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will take place afterward beginning at 12:45 p.m. at Friendship Congregational Bible Church in Friendship, Wisconsin.

Born on October 17, 1944, in Rib Lake, Wisconsin, to Stanley Sr. and Irene (née Suchowski) Sroka, Stan spent over 30 years as a professional truck driver and cab driver, later he worked as a security guard at the Mercedes-Benz Auto Dealership in Chicago. However, his true passion was his unwavering devotion to his faith. He shared his beliefs through the distribution of thousands of tracts and his lifelong commitment to evangelism.

Stan loved the “country life” and cherished his time spent at his second home in Wisconsin, where he enjoyed fishing at Castle Rock Lake and Petenwell Lake. After retiring, he returned to the place he always considered his true home.

Stan was the beloved husband of the late Judith “Judy” (née Malewicki) for 38 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Judy, and his son Thaddeus “Taj” Sroka.

He is survived by his devoted companion and caregiver, Lisa S. Cotey; his son, Cameron Sroka; and his siblings, Joseph (Linda) Sroka, Johnny (Arlene) Sroka, Catherine “Kitty” (John) Steljes, Brindel (Jordan) Tilden, and Robert (Donna) Dziura. He is also fondly remembered as a brother-in-law, father-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, second father, and cherished friend to many.

Stan’s kindness, deep faith, and love for his family, friends, and community will be greatly missed by all who knew him.