Wywanda Jane Raisner of Baraboo, Wisconsin passed away on October 23,2024,peacefully at home surrounded by her daughters following a lengthy and very hard fought battle with multiple chronic illnesses. She was born on November 15, 1950 in Portage, Wisconsin and was raised on the family farm in Lewiston Township. Wanda spent her working years as a cook, waitress, school bus driver and most proudly, the mother to her 3 daughters. She enjoyed fishing and camping and was well known for her amazing pies and potato salad.

Wywanda was preceded in death by her parents, Violet and Edward Raisner; sister, Donna (Raisner) Benson and special aunt, Florence Ebert.

She is survived by her daughters, Niccolle (Kurt) Boaz, Robin Raisner, Michelle (Tanya) Raisner. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren Joshua (Nicole) Boaz, Tanner (Taylor) Boaz and Nychelle Raisner and great-grandchildren Emery, Jovie, Marli and Jameson Boaz who all brought her so much joy.

Per her request, there will be no services.