Brenda was born February 3 1959 at St Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee WI to Edward and Norma Frank. She was born with a heart condition which was supposed to keep her inside while other children were playing outside. Despite many attempts to keep her indoors she would get out of the house and be found playing outside with other children. This would be the start of her rebellious nature. She never gave up on anything and constantly proved how much of a fighter she was and always would be.

She later met her best friend and the love of her life Harold Seeley. They had their first of 3 children Jessica in January 1979 and then married that same year July 21st. They lived in Milwaukee at the time and soon moved back to Mauston where they raised their 3 children, Jessica, Rochelle, Clayton.

She stayed at home and raised their children until they started school. She had a love for helping others so she pursued a career in Juneau County Human Services where she spent 2 decades. She finished her career at the Veterans Services Department as a Benefits Specialist, she enjoyed the people she worked with and the new people she would meet.

Needing to keep busy after retirement she found a part time job at the Camp Williams, with her bubbly personality she greeted troops daily and brought smiles to everyone’s faces.

She loved gardening, crocheting, fishing, listening to Loud music, spending time with her family, and playing with her grandchildren. She cared very deeply and was the most selfless person anyone met.

The fighter that had always been in her kept her fighting until the very end when God came and took her pain away on February 22, 2026 surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband Harold Seeley, her 3 children Jessica Harmon, Rochelle Whipple and Clayton. Her mother Norma Frank, her sisters Christy (Mark) Madero, Sandy Olson. Her grandchildren Alyssa Harmon, Trenton Whipple, Landon Harmon,Cayden, Jayson Whipple and Gabe Hayden. Her great grandchildren Aerith Harmon, Aurora Harmon, Brianna Whipple, Sophie Whipple.

She is preceded in death by her father Edward Frank, her brother Edward Carl Frank and her sister Debra Buye.

There will be a celebration of life February 28th 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the family home W7706 Ceylon Rd Mauston WI for anyone who knew her and also enjoyed her company.