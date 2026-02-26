The Adams-Friendship School District is excited to announce that Nicki Ells has been selected as the next District Administrator.

Nicki currently serves as the district’s Business Manager and has demonstrated strong leadership, dedication, and commitment to our students, staff, and community. Her experience and passion for education make her a great fit for this role.

She will officially begin her new position on July 1, 2026.

Please join us in congratulating Nicki Ells on this exciting next chapter!