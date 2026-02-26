The City of Elroy is currently accepting letters of interest from residents who are interested in filling a vacant position on the Elroy Public Library Board. The Library Board plays a vital role in shaping the vision, policies, and long term success of our public library. Board members help ensure that the library remains a welcoming, innovative, and well managed resource for all residents.

Library Board members work closely with the Mayor, City Council, City staff, and the Library Director. The mayor recommends applicants for appointments to fill vacancies. The Library Board meets quarterly, unless additional meetings are needed. Applicants must be residents of the City of Elroy.