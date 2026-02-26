Mauston, WI
City of Elroy Accepting Letter of Interest for Vacant Library Board Spot
The City of Elroy is currently accepting letters of interest from residents who are interested in filling a vacant position on the Elroy Public Library Board. The Library Board plays a vital role in shaping the vision, policies, and long term success of our public library. Board members help ensure that the library remains a welcoming, innovative, and well managed resource for all residents.
Library Board members work closely with the Mayor, City Council, City staff, and the Library Director. The mayor recommends applicants for appointments to fill vacancies. The Library Board meets quarterly, unless additional meetings are needed. Applicants must be residents of the City of Elroy.
Letters of interest should be mailed or dropped off at the City of Elroy, 1717 Omaha Street, Elroy, WI 53929, or emailed to cityhall@elroywi.com by March 27, 2026.
