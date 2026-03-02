Micka, Merle Age 86 of Kendall
Merle Micka, 85, of Kendall, died on Saturday, February 14, 2026.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, 11:00 AM at Glendale Cemetery, Kendall. Pastor John Olson will officiate.
Smith-Nelson-Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
