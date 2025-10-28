Patrick Richard Schuster, age 72, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away Monday, October 20, 2025 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic

Cemetery, Friendship, Wisconsin.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.