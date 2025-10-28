Daniel E. Robbins, age 74, of Arkdale, Wisconsin, formerly of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Interment will take place at a later date at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wisconsin.

Daniel was born on May 20, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Edward and Donna (Fitzgerald) Robbins. He graduated from Waterford High School and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1970 to 1972 aboard the USS Rupertus (DD-851). Daniel later worked for the Muskego School District until his retirement. He married the love of his life, Barbara A. Christensen, on June 27, 2003.

Daniel had many lifelong passions including fishing, hunting, and building model ships and cars. He was known as the life of the party—bringing joy, laughter, and dance to every gathering. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his family, friends, and beloved pets.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Alysa Robbins, Kim (Robin) Durand, and Kari (Nick) Pender; grandsons, Oliver and Jack Pender and Travis Durand; former wife, Karen Braund; and his loyal dog, Pearl Ann, and grand-pup Sebastian.

He will be remembered with love by his family, friends, and all who were fortunate to know him.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.