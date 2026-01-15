Abbey Jean (Board) Schuster, age 46 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Emplify Health in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

She was born on April 6, 1979 in Hillsboro, Wisconsin to Gary Board and Pam (Weger) Board. She graduated from Royall High School in 1997 and earned a Bachelor of Science with honors from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, majoring in Elementary Education and minoring in General Science. She continued her education throughout her career and earned a Masters of Education in Professional Development from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Abbey was married to Jason A. Schuster on June 14, 2008 in Elroy. They were delighted to welcome home Jackson and Cai to complete their family.

Abbey returned home to teach for the Royall School District in 2002. She taught a variety of grade levels and after earning her Master’s degree in 2006, became a Reading Specialist for the Royall School District. Abbey delighted in helping her fellow staff members and students in every way she could. From becoming an expert in Information Technology to running fundraisers, she could be found at every event. She also served at many high school sporting events in a variety of ways. Abbey’s hobbies were quilting, building legos with her boys, swimming, loving her pets and watching every single event her boys ever participated in.

Abbey knew she was loved by her Heavenly Father and out of that love came a passion for serving those she loved and the causes that were dear to her heart. She was a devoted and fiercely loyal wife, mother, daughter and sister and was deeply compassionate and tenderhearted. Abbey loved well.

She was a lifelong member of the Elroy United Methodist Church and served as Sunday School teacher and youth group leader. She was co-treasurer with her dad for the church, the Elroy Lion’s Club, and the Millard’s Prairie Cemetery. She also replaced her grandfather as a member of the Elroy Public Library Board.

Survived by her husband, Jason Schuster and sons, Jackson (14) and Cai (8); parents, Gary and Pam Board; siblings, Kasey (Charles) Vlasak, Chelsey (Quintin) Baldwin, and Zachary (Ami) Board; parents-in-law, Clair and Sharon Schuster; sister-in-law, Heidi (Chris) Rasmussen; nieces and nephews, Ryan, Gracie, Joshua, Matthew, Charlie David, Lillie, Kayla, Alexis, Maddie, Caleb, Everett, Samuel, Olive, Emma, Amelia and great-nephew, Hudson; and many, many other loving aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Visitation will be at the United Methodist Church in Elroy on Saturday, January 17, 2026 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1p.m., with Rev. Damon Pfile officiating. Luncheon to follow in the church basement. Interment will be in Millards Prairie Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com