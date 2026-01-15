It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Jim L. Gunder on January 14, 2026 at the age of 79. He was born on November 1, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, Linn County, Iowa.

Jim was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather as well as friend to all who knew him. He spent his early years farming in rural Camp Douglas alongside his father, Carl for many years. After selling the farm, Jim moved with his family to Wonewoc, WI, where he resided for the past 41 years.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Pamela for the past 57 years. He is further survived by daughter, Becki (Lance) Skaro, daughter, Deb (Ian) Judd and son, Brian (Jennifer) Gunder. Jim was lovingly known as grandpa to James (Brittany) Thew, Gabrielle (Michael) Schneider, Ryan (Desirae) Sherwood, Kaitlyn (Trevor) Roach, Brent Gunder and Riley Gunder. He was great grandpa to Mason, Chasten and Chantel; a brother to Larry, Steve, Terry, Diane Weigel and Julie White; uncle to several nieces and nephews and had many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Betty Gunder; in-laws, August and Beverly Langer; brother, Michael and a son in infancy.

Jim will be deeply missed but never forgotten. His love, laughter and sometimes stubbornness will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

The Family would like to thank Wonewoc Ambulance, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department and Emplify Health Hillsboro Emergency Room Staff.

A time of visitation to honor Jim’s Life will be held on Monday, January 19, 2026 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting with arrangements, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com