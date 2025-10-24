Eldon Lee Schnell, age 93 received his heavenly upgrade on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease among other things. He passed peacefully holding his wife Ardis’s hand.

Eldon was born on July 8, 1932, to Edwin Frank Schnell and Amanda Minnie (Claire) Schnell. He was the youngest of 3 children. Eldon attended Waters Country School through 8th grade and graduated in a class of 12 from Royall High School in 1950.

After high school Eldon worked at the Badger Ammunition Plant between Baraboo and Sauk City in Maintenance and Groundskeeping until the plant closed. Then he tried his hand a driving semi. He partnered with a friend, and they drove long hauls all over the country for approximately two years. When the truck driving came to an end, Eldon got a job at the John Deer Plant in Waterloo, Iowa. He enjoyed his job and would have stayed there but Uncle Sam called him for service in the Army from 1955 to 1957. He was a Specialist 2nd class where he was a radio repairman and was stationed in Japan for 16 months of his two-year term. Eldon has said he was quite an attraction for the ladies over there because of his blue eyes.

After serving his two-year term he was honorably discharged from the Army and came home to Kendall Wisconsin to help his parents on the family farm. Eldon was always very handy as he knew quite a bit about plumbing, electrical, mechanical, carpentry, etc. and therefore helped remodel their home along with taking care of the cattle and other chores. Eldon started painting with an established painter in the area and before long decided he could do better on his own. He was well known all over Juneau County and surrounding areas for his excellent painting both interior and exterior. Over the years he had friends and then his sons who also helped with his painting business. One of Eldon’s biggest accomplishments was his ability to transform a gray steel door into what looked like beautiful wood grain with his time and talent. Other bragging points for Eldon was the work he; his son Lee and other volunteers did at his home church, St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran in Ontario, WI in the mid-1980s. When St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church was being built in the early 1990’s Eldon, Lee and countless others contributed their time and talents to the beautiful church we enjoy today. Eldon and Ardis also donated the Little Lambs Daycare sign that our church established in recent years.

Eldon loved roller skating, bowling, shooting pool, hunting and dancing which is where he met his wife Ardis (Robinson) Schnell. They met at a dance at the Kendall Community Hall in March and were married on December 2, 1961, that same year at the St. Matthews Parsonage. Eldon then moved to Mauston, and they went on to raise four children on the Century old Robinson-Schnell dairy farm. (Was a century farm in 1974) For about 4 years Eldon was doing chores both in Mauston and for his parents in Kendall. After his parents quit farming, Eldon was able to concentrate on the Robinson-Schnell farm milking cows, doing chores in the morning, painting during the day and doing chores and milking again at night. Raising a family, working together in the barn, fields, house or garden was not always easy, but Eldon had a strong belief in faith and family. He has served multiple terms with our church counsel over the years. After the dairy cows were sold in 1999, Eldon continued to do painting well into his 70’s. Eldon and his son Lee were blessed to work together for 40 years and now Lee continues to paint part time and carry on the tradition. All the family members, including some grandsons, have done some painting at one time or another.

Eldon was very proud of his Allis Chalmers tractors, of which there were many over the years. The farm was known as the one with orange tractors and blue buildings. He loved painting them up and receiving compliments on how nice they looked. Some have been in parades in recent years as well.

Both Eldon and his wife Ardis were proud of their four children and the legacy they leave behind. They all excelled in their chosen professions, and all were willing to help out whenever asked by family, friends, or strangers. The fact that all four have raised great families made them both comment: “We must have done something right.”

Eldon is preceded in death by his parents Edwin Schnell, Amanda (Claire) Schnell, his brother Harland Schnell, his sister Darlene Banach, aunts, uncles, and in-laws. He is survived by his wife Ardis Schnell, his children: Lee (Michelle) Schnell of Mauston, Gary (Kay) Schnell of Grafton, WI, Todd (Elizabeth) Schnell of Cottage Grove, WI, Peggy (Craig) Smith of Mauston; Grandchildren: Mitchell (Karen) Smith, Cody (Chelsea) Smith, Alex (Lucy) Evangelista, Kevin, Kaylee, Adam, Taylor, Ari and Michael Schnell; Great Grandchildren: Logan, Colton and Mariana Smith, nieces, nephews and friends.

The Schnell and Smith family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Cottage Care Circle and their staff for the wonderful care, time, and countless hugs and laughter that Eldon and Ardis have both benefited from over the last 4 years. We are truly grateful for having our parents close by and well taken care of. It truly takes special people to be in long term care.

Services will be held at St Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday, October 27th, 2025. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 12:00. Service will start at 12 with a meal to immediately follow. Internment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery after the meal for those that want to join the family. Crandall Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.