Larry P. Firlus, age 77 years, of rural Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 on his tractor at the farm.

He was born on July 15, 1948 in the Town of Summit, Juneau County to Tony and Erma (Sloniker) Firlus and graduated from the Wonewoc High School.

Larry was united in marriage to June Larson on May 8, 1971 at East Lemonweir Lutheran Church, rural Elroy. They lived on the family farm in the Town of Summit for many years. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2022.

Larry worked as a Construction Supervisor at Friede & Associates in Reedsburg for many years. In addition, he also ran the family farm and raised Hereford Cattle. He enjoyed farming and hunting. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston.

Survivors include his son, Scott (Kelly) Firlus; grandchildren, Dawson and Morgan; sister-in-law, Sandy Firlus and her children, Jesse Firlus and Julie Weier; nephews, Bill (Kathy) Zietlow and Wayne Zietlow and other family and friends.

In addition to his wife, June; he was preceded in death by his Parents; sister, Patricia (Paul) Zietlow; brother, Edward Firlus and nephew, Dale Zietlow.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mauston. Visitation will be at the Church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Potter’s Cemetery in the Town of Summit, Juneau County.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com