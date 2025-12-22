Gladys Elaine (Bowen) Santas, age 87, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at Milestone Senior Living in Hillsboro.

She was born on February 6, 1938, in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, the daughter of Enos and Luella (Scafe) Bowen. She graduated from Black River Falls High School.

Gladys was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” Santas on January 4, 1958, in Black River Falls. He preceded her in death on January 21, 2021.

Following their marriage, Gladys and Dick lived in Madison for several years, where she worked as a cook at an elementary school and cared for their home. In 1968, they moved to rural Wonewoc to begin farming and raising their family.

Along with her work on the farm, Gladys was employed at several local businesses, including Wurster’s Shoe Store and Dieck’s Clothing Store in Hillsboro, and Fick’s Clothing Store in Wonewoc. She later shared her caring heart as a caregiver at the Lutheran Home in Hillsboro.

Gladys and Dick were active members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro. She participated in Ladies Aid, the Juneau County Farm Bureau, and the Red Hatters Club. Gladys enjoyed sewing, cooking, and preparing food for gatherings of family and friends. She and Dick loved to travel—although Dick managed to get Gladys on an airplane only once, and never onto a boat! Together, they also opened their home to several young men and women from France and other countries, sharing the rhythms of U.S. agriculture, local customs, and plenty of homemade food.

Gladys is survived by her children, Scott Santas (Jan Bires) of Wonewoc, Sherri (Tim) Torkelson of Black River Falls, Michael (Sarah) Santas of Portage and Merri (Ryan) Guggisberg of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Heather (Cliff) Ruland, Megan Santas, Ashley Santas, Kelly Santas, Brittany (Zach) Savignac, Tyler Torkelson, Nicholas Santas, Cody Santas, Abby (Kyle) Kramer, and Alex Guggisberg; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Wyatt, Jaenelle, Hudson, and Braden; her sister, Carol Ibinger; brothers-in-law, Donovan Santas and Gordon Stittleburg; sister-in-law, Sandra Santas and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; her parents; sisters Dorothy (Edson) Gearing and Gwen (Dale) Overlien; brothers Nick and Bud Bowen; and in-laws John Ibinger, Barbara Santas, Jean Stittleburg, Mary Phillips, and John Santas.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, with Rev. Jacob Limpert officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Luncheon & Celebration of Life

A luncheon will be held in the church basement following the burial. The family warmly invites everyone to stay, share memories, and join them in celebrating the lives of both Gladys and her husband, Richard “Dick” Santas, whose life they also wish to honor at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be directed to Milestone Senior Living of Hillsboro. The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Milestone for their loving care of Gladys over the past several years.

The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting the family. Online information is available at www.pichafuneralhomes.com