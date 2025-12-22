James A. Gately, age 85, of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2025, at Fair View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Mauston, Wisconsin.

James was born on January 20, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to Arthur L. Gately and Regina Ann (Spellman) Gately. He was united in marriage to Linda Howe, the love of his life, on May 19, 1962, at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. He was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and later attended DePaul University College of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor degree. James practiced law for over 40 years in Chicago, serving his clients and community with dedication, integrity, and compassion.

James was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Lions Club, and Kiwanis Club, and he valued the fellowship and service these organizations represented. In his free time, he enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, and trap shooting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Regina Gately; his sister, Regina Gately; and his beloved wife, Linda Gately.

James is survived by his two sons, James Thomas Gately (Geri) and Arthur L. Gately (Michele); his four grandchildren, Ashley Gately, Tiffany Braun ( Ryan), James A. Gately II, and Rachel Gately; and his good friend, Judy Bieri.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 27, 2025 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father David Bruener will officiate. Interment will be at the St. Leo Catholic Cemetery, Town of Adams, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to the time of Mass on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.