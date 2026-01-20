James Joseph Rydmark, known affectionately as Jim to his friends and family, passed away at the age of 60 on January 17, 2026, surrounded by family and friends. Born on August 26, 1965, in Bloomington, Minnesota as a young child he moved to Hustler, WI. He graduated from New Lisbon High School in the class of 1983, and continued his education at Dunwoody Technical College in 1988 where he earned his Associate’s degree, and further continued his education at Lakeland College where he earned a Bachelor’s degree.

In 1983 he started his 34-year military career, and 5 years later he met the love of his life Sherry Rydmark who he married on September 1, 1990, with whom he had 2 loving children Hailee, and Holden Rydmark.

He was an avid golfer and hunter and loved to donate his time to coaching, and KAMO (Kids and Mentors Outdoors) where he will be dearly missed by those whose lives he has touched.

He’s survived by his Wife Sherry (Heinkel), daughter Hailee Rydmark and son Holden Rydmark. His sister Chellie and her husband Timothy Carrol, sister Cheryl Rydmark, and brother Charley, and his wife Terri Rydmark, and many other sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Yvonne Rydmark of New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 23, 2026, at the Community Center in New Lisbon, Wisconsin (110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon, WI 53950) from 4-7 P.M. with a short service starting at 5 P.M. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Hustler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to KAMO for kids. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com