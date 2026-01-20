At approximately 7:37 a.m. on January 20, 2026, the Monroe County Communications Center received a call from a suicidal subject who was located inside a semi-truck parked behind Kwik Trip North (310 E McCoy Blvd).

Officers from the Tomah Police Department responded to the scene and observed the subject in possession of a pistol while seated in their semi. With the assistance of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol, officers established a perimeter around the semi-truck and began aiding in the evacuation of innocent bystanders. The Tomah Area Ambulance Service and the Tomah Fire Department also responded, assisting with traffic control, securing the parking lot, and providing medical support.

Contact was ultimately made with the subject using personnel from an armored vehicle. The driver exited the semi-truck without any weapons and was taken into custody without incident.

Once in custody, the subject was transported to Tomah Health for medical clearance and a mental health evaluation. Criminal charges are pending.

The Tomah Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance: • Tomah Fire Department • Tomah Area Ambulance Service • Monroe County Sheriff’s Office • Wisconsin State Patrol • Monroe County Communications Center

A special thank you is extended to Kwik Trip for their cooperation during this dangerous situation, for allowing officers to use their building as a warming center, and for providing warm beverages.