Leonard Edwin Roen 75 of Arkdale, WI passed away on 11/11/2025 at his home. Len was born on 7/1/1950 in Superior, WI, the son of Otto and Ruth Roen. He graduated from Northwestern High School in Maple, WI. After graduation he joined the Air Force and was stationed in Vietnam for 1 year. He worked at Edward’s Air Force Base, Kern County, CA, as an air traffic controller, and at the Naval Air Weapons Station, China Lake, CA. Retiring and returning to Wisconsin after 32 years of combined Military and Federal Civilian service. Len was a proud veteran and an avid Packer fan.

Len is survived by two daughters Becky (Dave) Jordan, and Katie (Patrick) Creelman, 5 grandchildren (Alyssa, Abigail, Emma, Rachel and Asher), and 2 great grandchildren (Amelia and Liam). Sisters Ginny (Ernie) Strum, Diane (Harold) Olson, Pam Turman, brother Peter (Renee) Roen, sister-in-law Sue Roen and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Bobby, Richard, Roy, and Bruce.

Visitation, with Military Honors, will be held at the Hawthorne Town Hall, 7223 Town Hall Rd, Hawthorne, WI 54842, on Saturday Dec. 6 th from 1-3-pm. Interment at Parkview Cemetery, Hawthorne, WI will be held at a later date.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.