St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation is pleased to announce its annual holiday bake and craft sale, taking place on Friday, December 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the community rooms at Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro Hospital.

The event will feature a wide selection of homemade baked goods, including cookies, candies, and other seasonal treats. In addition, handcrafted items such as soaps and jewelry created by Emplify Health staff will be available for purchase.

Proceeds from the bake sale will benefit the St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation, which supports vital purchases and programs at Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro.

The sale will begin promptly at 8 a.m., and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to ensure the best selection. Customers are asked to bring their own containers for purchased items.

We invite the community to join us in celebrating the holiday season while supporting a meaningful cause.