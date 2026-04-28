Gloria Jean Richardson, age 78, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin, with Pastor Terri Skildum officiating. Interment will follow at Easton Cemetery in the Town of Easton, Adams County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

Gloria was born on May 9, 1947, in Eldorado, Illinois, to Lewis and Helen (Watt) Palmer. She graduated from Argo High School in 1965.

Gloria met her future husband, David Richardson, while working at BorgWarner Automotive in Bellwood, Illinois. They were united in marriage on October 12, 1968, in Summit, Illinois. They made their home in Bellwood for several years before moving to Justice, Illinois, where they lived for the remainder of their time in Illinois. Gloria and David both dedicated 35 years to BorgWarner before retiring in 2001. Following retirement, they enjoyed traveling and ultimately fulfilled their dream of building a home on their land in Adams.

Gloria found great joy in the beauty of nature. She loved watching the birds, deer, and turkeys that visited her backyard, with a special fondness for cardinals. She also had a love for flamingos and flowers, especially sunflowers. Gloria enjoyed photography and was rarely without her camera. When her children were growing up, she spent many hours crafting with them.

She and David shared a love of camping and fishing, often spending time with family and friends and creating countless cherished memories, including many crazy boating adventures. They also enjoyed traveling and visiting loved ones across the country.

In her later years, Gloria enjoyed word searches, and playing a game or two on her phone. She loved to chat on the phone and keep in touch with family and friends. She rarely missed her favorite television programs, including The View, Live with Kelly and Mark, General Hospital, and Wheel of Fortune. Gloria was known for her kind and caring nature, always putting others before herself. She treasured time spent with her family, especially her nieces and nephew, her son Billy, her daughter Angie, and her great-nieces and great-nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, David Richardson; her parents, Lewis and Helen Palmer; her son, William “Billy” Richardson; her brother, Philip Palmer; and her sister, Marilyn Palmer.

She is survived by her daughter, Angie Richardson; her stepson, Scott (Tara) Burrows; her grandsons, Jace Richardson-Larrea and Keegan Burrowfield; as well as many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and further information are available at www.roseberrys.com.